Mamata, Abhishek slam PM Modi over silence on Pakistan threat to attack Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent over Pakistan’s threat to attack Kolkata, questioning why the issue was not raised during his recent poll rallies in the state.

Addressing a rally in Nadia district, Mamata Banerjee said that while the prime minister targets Bengal during elections, he did not respond when Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif warned of a strike on Kolkata in case of any “future misadventures” by India.

“Why did the prime minister not raise the issue during his rally in Bengal? When Pakistan threatens Kolkata, why didn’t he say India would take strong action?” she asked, adding that such silence was unacceptable.

Echoing her remarks, Abhishek Banerjee, speaking at a rally in Siliguri, said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are silent about the brazen threat. He is sitting in Pakistan and threatening to attack Kolkata, while Modi is busy campaigning in Cooch Behar and asking people to remove the TMC," he said.

Drawing a parallel with BJP leaders' criticism of infiltration, he added, "Shah brands us Bangladeshis and Pakistanis, and when they threaten to attack Kolkata, he sits like a mute spectator."

Accusing the Centre of misusing agencies, Banerjee said, "Modi is the only leader who is using the Army, forces and central agencies against his political opponents, while other countries use their forces to fight enemies outside."

The criticism comes after Khawaja Asif, speaking in Sialkot on Saturday, warned that Pakistan would respond with a strike on Kolkata if India attempted any “false flag operation” in the future.

(With inputs from PTI)