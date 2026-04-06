SC orders CBI probe into public works contracts linked to Arunachal CM Pema Khandu's kin

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) to conduct a preliminary inquiry into allegations that various public works contracts in Arunachal Pradesh were awarded to firms linked to Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s family members.

“We order the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry. The CBI shall submit a status report within 16 weeks on whether an independent investigation is required,” said a bench of the apex court headed by Justice Vikram Nath.

The court passed the order while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by NGOs, Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Sena, alleging that government contracts in the state were illegally awarded to CM Khandu and his close family members.

The petitioners sought a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The court had reserved its judgment on February 17 after hearing detailed arguments and submissions from both petitioners and respondents.

While directing a preliminary CBI inquiry, the court also issued a series of directions.

“The CBI shall register a preliminary inquiry covering the award and execution of contracts from 2015 to 2025. It shall examine awards made to respondents 4 to 6. The State of Arunachal Pradesh shall fully cooperate with the CBI. The State shall comply with the order within a week.

The Chief Secretary shall designate a nodal officer for the CBI and ensure timely sharing of records. The CBI shall submit a status report within 16 weeks on whether an independent investigation is warranted,” the court ruled.