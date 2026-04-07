Air India CEO Campbell Wilson steps down amid mounting losses, operational challenges

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has stepped down but agreed to remain in his role until a replacement is appointed, sources close to the matter confirmed to TNIE. This leadership shift comes amid the Tata Group airline’s ongoing operational challenges, escalating expenses and projections for its largest annual loss to date.

Air India is yet to comment on the resignation.

According to reports, the airlines' losses could be as high as Rs 20,000 crore in the recently concluded financial year 2025-26. The losses have escalated to record levels due to frequent airspace closures in West Asia and a permanent closure in Pakistan since March last year., rising expenses and the impact of rupee devaluation against the US dollar.

These challenges exacerbate the repercussions from the tragic Ahmedabad (Flight Al 171) crash on June 12, 2025, which resulted in 241 people losing their lives.