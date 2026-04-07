Air India CEO Campbell Wilson steps down amid mounting losses, operational challenges

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has stepped down but agreed to remain in his role until a replacement is appointed, sources close to the matter confirmed to TNIE. This leadership shift comes amid the Tata Group airline’s ongoing operational challenges, escalating expenses and projections for its largest annual loss to date.
Air India is yet to comment on the resignation.
According to reports, the airlines' losses could be as high as Rs 20,000 crore in the recently concluded financial year 2025-26. The losses have escalated to record levels due to frequent airspace closures in West Asia and a permanent closure in Pakistan since March last year., rising expenses and the impact of rupee devaluation against the US dollar.
These challenges exacerbate the repercussions from the tragic Ahmedabad (Flight Al 171) crash on June 12, 2025, which resulted in 241 people losing their lives.
Wilson’s resignation is said to have been accepted at a board meeting last week even as his five-year term was scheduled to end in September 2027. He is likely to remain with Air India until the final report of the Ahmedabad crash is out.
Sources indicate the search for Wilson's successor began a few months ago with top global aviation executives under consideration. He joined Air India in September 2022, following the airline's privatisation. Under his tenure, the new owners -Tata Group - unveiled an aggressive growth strategy and began consolidating group airlines
The resignation of Wilson coincides with the sudden departure of Pieter Elbers as the CEO of India’s largest airline IndiGo. Elbers’ exit came three months after operational disruptions at the airline that crippled India’s aviation sector.
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo has appointed William Walsh as the Chief Executive Officer. Walsh (popularly known as Willie) is currently the Director General of IATA (International Air Transport Association) and was formerly CEO of British Airways.