Manipur government decides to hand over probe into bomb attack that killed two kids to NIA: CM

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Tuesday said the state government has decided to hand over the probe into the bomb attack in Bishnupur district, which claimed the lives of two children, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Addressing a press conference here, Singh condemned the incident in the strongest terms and said the act appears to be the handiwork of individuals or groups with vested interests in disturbing the prevailing peace in the state.

He informed that the decision to hand over the case to NIA was taken after detailed discussions with the state home minister and other MLAs.

The chief minister said that the perpetrators are yet to be identified at this stage and that a massive combing operation was currently underway.

"Security forces, including police, Assam Rifles and CRPF, have been deployed. Helicopters are also being used. The culprits will be caught at the earliest," he said.

Appealing to the public, the CM urged people to remain calm and not give in to emotions.

He asked citizens to cooperate with the ongoing operations and support efforts to restore normalcy.