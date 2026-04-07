Manipur: Protests erupt across Imphal valley against killing of two children; internet suspended in 5 districts

The Manipur government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of internet and mobile data services, including Broadband, VSATs and VPN in five valley districts for three days amid escalating tensions in the region.

According to an official release from the Home Department, internet and mobile services have been temporarily suspended in the Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts to "stop the spread of disinformation and false rumours.. in view of the prevailing law and order situation."

The government action came in the wake of a bomb explosion which killed two children in the Bishnupur district, earlier on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 1 am when a bomb was hurled by suspected militants at a house in the Moirang Tronglaobi area, killing a 5-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl, according to police.

Protests erupted across districts against the killings, with agitators setting fire to two oil tankers and a truck near a petrol pump in the Moirang Tronglaobi area.

At least four people were injured in police firing after a mob stormed a central force camp, located some 200 metres from Tronglaobi in Bishnapur. Protesters also set several vehicles parked inside the camp on fire.

"It is not yet clear who fired the shots and from where", police said, adding that at least four people have sustained gunshot injuries.