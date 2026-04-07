Manipur: SC peeved at ‘inconclusive’ forensic report in Biren tape row

“The petition itself contained the transcript of the full 48-minute conversation and that the audio had been supplied. The authorities were aware of the complete recording,” he submitted. KOHRT had alleged that the audiotapes, shared by an anonymous whistleblower, contained telephone conversations held by the former CM “establishing the complicity of the highest functionary and others in ethnic violence in the State of Manipur”.

In one of the hearings last year in SC, the NFSU Gandhinagar had informed that the audio purportedly relating to recordings allegedly implicating the former Manipur Chief Minister in the ethnic violence which took place in 2023 was tampered with.

“As the said audio is tampered with, so thereby, no opinion on the similarity or dissimilarity of the speakers could be offered,” said the NFSU to the top court. In November 2025, the NFSU had informed the Supreme Court that the audio clips sent to it showed signs of tampering and were not scientifically fit for voice comparison.

‘Audio tampered’

In one of the hearings last year, the NFSU Gandhinagar had informed that the recordings allegedly implicating the former Manipur Chief Minister in the ethnic violence had been tampered with.