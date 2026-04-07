MoEF&CC seeks inquiry into alleged illegal ‘eco-tourism’ at Chhattisgarh’s Kanger Valley

RAIPUR: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has intervened in the escalating controversy regarding permanent constructions within the ecologically fragile Kanger Valley National Park in Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.

The Centre has directed the Chhattisgarh government to examine allegations of illegal eco-tourism projects.

The federal intervention, sparked by a complaint from advocate Byas Muni Dwivedi, centres on the unauthorised construction of a ‘Welcome Gate’ and ‘cement staircases’ under the guise of eco-tourism development inside the sensitive Green Cave (Kutumsar area), allegedly bypassing the Forest Conservation Act (FCA), 1980.

Under the Centre's guidelines, permanent masonry in protected national parks is strictly prohibited without explicit central clearance. The complainant also stated in his submission that the budget of Rs 48.45 lakhs for the permanent constructions was approved by the PCCF (Wildlife) and released in two instalments.

The state government has been asked to examine the legal violations and take action as per the law.