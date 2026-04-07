MoEF&CC seeks inquiry into alleged illegal ‘eco-tourism’ at Chhattisgarh’s Kanger Valley

RAIPUR: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has intervened in the escalating controversy regarding permanent constructions within the ecologically fragile Kanger Valley National Park in Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.
The Centre has directed the Chhattisgarh government to examine allegations of illegal eco-tourism projects.
The federal intervention, sparked by a complaint from advocate Byas Muni Dwivedi, centres on the unauthorised construction of a ‘Welcome Gate’ and ‘cement staircases’ under the guise of eco-tourism development inside the sensitive Green Cave (Kutumsar area), allegedly bypassing the Forest Conservation Act (FCA), 1980.
Under the Centre's guidelines, permanent masonry in protected national parks is strictly prohibited without explicit central clearance. The complainant also stated in his submission that the budget of Rs 48.45 lakhs for the permanent constructions was approved by the PCCF (Wildlife) and released in two instalments.
The state government has been asked to examine the legal violations and take action as per the law.
The directive, signed by Deepika Chaudhary, Deputy Inspector General of Forests, has been circulated to top state officials, including the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests-Head of Forest Force (PCCF-HoFF) and the Nodal Officer for the Forest Conservation Act in Raipur.
Dwivedi’s petition points to the Ministry’s directive on October 25, 2021, which explicitly states that permanent construction in forest areas is prohibited and is classified as a "non-forestry activity.” MoEF&CC clarified the legal boundaries of eco-tourism development in 2021.
The Ministry ruled that any permanent construction for eco-tourism on forest land is classified as a "non-forestry activity," requiring mandatory federal clearances to curb the rising trend of "concrete tourism" in ecologically sensitive zones.
Dwivedi has urged the Centre to direct the Chhattisgarh government to register a criminal case against the PCCF (Wildlife) and the Director of Kanger Valley National Park.
Earlier this year, the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences, Lucknow, also shared concern with The New Indian Express citing that increased dust, noise, vibration, and altered humidity from tourist footfall can cause both immediate and long-term irreversible impacts on the Green Cave environment in the Kutumsar area.
The move signals a growing crackdown on "concrete eco-tourism" in India’s protected zones.