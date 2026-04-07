Punjab: Expelled Congress MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu announces new political party

Former Congress MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was expelled from the party about two months ago has announced the launch of a new political outfit named Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party.

Kaur came under fire from Punjab Congress and was suspended from the party for sparking a political row with her "Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair" remark.

She was later expelled from the party following her repeated criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Kaur, wife of ex-cricketer and former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, announced her decision on an X post late on Monday night.

Dubbing her move a "much-awaited announcement," Kaur shared a picture of her along with another person with the party banner -- Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party -- in the background.