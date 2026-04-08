CCTVs in all police stations will be installed in two weeks, Centre tells SC

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that issues concerning the installation of CCTVs in police stations across the country would be sorted out within two weeks.
Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani assured the bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that all pending and unresolved issues regarding the installation and functionality of CCTV cameras in police stations across the country would be addressed within a fortnight.
The Union Home Secretary, while complying with the top court’s order of Monday, appeared before it. The SC had asked him to remain present before it on Tuesday so that appropriate assistance could be obtained from him regarding the implementation of the scheme for the installation of CCTVs in police stations across the country.
The top court said the Union and state governments should work closely and in proper coordination to ensure compliance with its 2020 judgment mandating cameras in all police stations to prevent custodial torture.
The 2020 landmark ruling of the apex court requires CCTV systems to be installed at entry and exit points, lock-ups, corridors, and reception areas of police stations. The cameras must have night vision, audio recording, and at least 1 year of data.
The top court passed the verdict to enhance accountability, transparency, and protect citizen rights, after it was informed of non-compliance.
On September 4, 2025, the apex court had called for registration of a suo motu case in the public interest regarding the lack of functional CCTV cameras in police stations across states. The court took it on a suo motu basis, after relying on a report published by a national daily, highlighting that around 11 people died in police custody in the last seven to eight months in that year.
Prior to that, in December 2020, the top court had directed that all state and UT governments ensure CCTV cameras are installed in every police station under their jurisdiction.
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