Chhattisgarh HC demands accountability over surging wildlife deaths due to electrocution

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court on Wednesday took serious note of the rising number of wildlife deaths, particularly elephants, due to electrocution across the state.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding immediate accountability from the state government.

During the proceedings, intervener and Raipur resident Nitin Singhvi presented various media reports detailing a series of tragic incidents that occurred in March 2026.

The court has directed the Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest and Climate Change Department to submit a detailed affidavit explaining the circumstances of these deaths and the preventative measures being implemented.

The petition detailed several harrowing incidents of wildlife deaths that occurred within a single month.

The misuse of electricity for poaching has also claimed human lives. A youth died in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh from a trap set for wild boars, and another person was killed by a live wire in Mainpat.