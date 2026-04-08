Delhi HC calls tweets by Rana Ayyub 'highly derogatory, communal'; seeks response from Centre, X

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday termed some social media posts by prominent journalist Rana Ayyub "highly derogatory, inflammatory and communal," while calling on the Centre, Delhi Police and X to "work in tandem" and remove the content within 24 hours.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who was hearing a lawyer's petition alleging that Ayyub's tweets insulted Hindu Deities and "revered historical figures," observed that even an FIR was also directed to be registered against her in relation to the tweets.

The court directed the Centre, Delhi Police and X to "do the needful in 24 hours."

"Let the matter be called day after. Action is necessary in view of the highly derogatory, inflammatory and communal tweets by respondent no. 4 (Ayyub), pursuant to which FIR has also been directed against respondent no.4 by a court of competent jurisdiction," the court ordered.

Observing that the "matter requires consideration", the court issued notice to the Centre, Ayyub as well as X on the petition seeking the immediate removal of the tweets. The court also made Delhi Police a party to the case.