FSSAI tightens food safety net; conducts nearly 4 lakh inspections across food establishments in 2025-26

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has conducted nearly 4 lakh inspections across food establishments in 2025-26, official sources said on Wednesday.

The agency, which regulates the manufacture, storage, distribution, sale, and import of food articles, while also establishing standards to ensure food safety, in collaboration with state authorities, analysed 1,65,747 food samples - up to the third quarter - of which 17.16 per cent were found non-conforming, triggering prompt regulatory action.

The inspections were carried out in 3,97,009 food establishments, signalling intensified scrutiny of compliance levels.

Official sources said legal enforcement also gathered momentum.

"As many as 23,580 adjudication cases were decided, while 1,756 criminal convictions were secured, reinforcing accountability across the food business ecosystem," they added.

Financial penalties amounting to Rs 154.87 crore were imposed, serving as a strong deterrent against violations.

Also, in a decisive consumer protection measure, 945 food recalls were initiated during the year, preventing unsafe products from reaching the public.