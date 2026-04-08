FSSAI tightens food safety net; conducts nearly 4 lakh inspections across food establishments in 2025-26

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has conducted nearly 4 lakh inspections across food establishments in 2025-26, official sources said on Wednesday.
The agency, which regulates the manufacture, storage, distribution, sale, and import of food articles, while also establishing standards to ensure food safety, in collaboration with state authorities, analysed 1,65,747 food samples - up to the third quarter - of which 17.16 per cent were found non-conforming, triggering prompt regulatory action.
The inspections were carried out in 3,97,009 food establishments, signalling intensified scrutiny of compliance levels.
Official sources said legal enforcement also gathered momentum.
"As many as 23,580 adjudication cases were decided, while 1,756 criminal convictions were secured, reinforcing accountability across the food business ecosystem," they added.
Financial penalties amounting to Rs 154.87 crore were imposed, serving as a strong deterrent against violations.
Also, in a decisive consumer protection measure, 945 food recalls were initiated during the year, preventing unsafe products from reaching the public.
At the core of this nationwide push is a clear delineation of roles - while FSSAI sets standards and regulatory principles, the on-ground responsibility for licensing, inspections, and enforcement rests predominantly with states, sources said.
A key highlight of the 2025-26 has been the integration of the informal food sector into the regulatory framework.
Over 10 lakh street food vendors were brought under formal oversight, improving hygiene standards and reducing food safety risks at the grassroots level.
Simultaneously, licensing norms were rationalised based on turnover thresholds.
Theys said this structured approach aims to streamline compliance while ensuring proportional regulation.
Nearly 98 per cent of Food Business Operators (FBOs) fall under state licensing regimes, indicating that food safety enforcement is largely a state-driven function, they said.
The sources said FSSAI expanded the country's food testing capabilities by notifying 18 laboratories, including advanced facilities in Singtam (Sikkim) and Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh).
These labs are equipped with enhanced microbiological testing systems, enabling faster and more accurate detection of contaminants.
Implementation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, continues to be driven by state authorities, they added.
At the district level, designated officers handled licensing and adjudication processes, while food safety officers conducted inspections, collected samples, and investigated consumer complaints. Additional district magistrates, acting as adjudicating officers, ensured quasi-judicial oversight by imposing penalties and directing corrective measures.
"The year's performance highlights a maturing regulatory framework where FSSAI's standard-setting role is complemented by robust state-level execution. The data also sends a clear signal: states cannot abdicate responsibility, as the effectiveness of food safety enforcement hinges on their vigilance and administrative rigour," the source said.
“With strengthened surveillance, improved infrastructure, and deeper penetration into the informal sector, India’s food safety regime appears to be moving towards greater accountability, responsiveness, and public trust,” the sources further said.