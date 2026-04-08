Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers granted bail in forgery case, to be released from jail

A court in Goa on Wednesday granted bail to the Luthra brothers, the owners of a nightclub where a fire killed 25 people in December last year.

Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, were granted regular bail in a forgery case by Judicial Magistrate First Class (Mapusa) Jude Sequeira, paving the way for their release from jail.

The brothers had earlier in April secured bail in a case related to the deadly fire at the club.

Advocate Parag Rao, representing the Luthras, told reporters that his clients have been asked to report to the Mapusa police station for the next five days.

"We are waiting for the detailed judgment in the case," he said.