India issues fresh advisory, urges nationals to leave Iran 'expeditiously' despite ceasefire announcement

Even as a ceasefire has been announced in the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, the Indian Embassy in Tehran on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory urging all Indian nationals still in the country to leave at the earliest, citing the evolving situation on the ground.

In its advisory, the Embassy said Indian citizens must coordinate with officials and follow suggested exit routes while leaving Iran.

“In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy,” it said.

The advisory also reiterated that no attempt should be made to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.

“It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy,” the statement added.

To assist Indian nationals, the Embassy has also issued emergency helpline numbers and an email ID for coordination. Mobile numbers provided include +989128109115, +989128109102, +989128109109, and +989932179359. Queries can also be sent to cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.