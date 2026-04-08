India issues fresh advisory, urges nationals to leave Iran 'expeditiously' despite ceasefire announcement

Even as a ceasefire has been announced in the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, the Indian Embassy in Tehran on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory urging all Indian nationals still in the country to leave at the earliest, citing the evolving situation on the ground.
In its advisory, the Embassy said Indian citizens must coordinate with officials and follow suggested exit routes while leaving Iran.
“In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy,” it said.
The advisory also reiterated that no attempt should be made to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.
“It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy,” the statement added.
To assist Indian nationals, the Embassy has also issued emergency helpline numbers and an email ID for coordination. Mobile numbers provided include +989128109115, +989128109102, +989128109109, and +989932179359. Queries can also be sent to cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.
The United States and Iran on Wednesday agreed to a two-week ceasefire, coming in less than an hour before the deadline set by US President Donald Trump for military action against Iran was due to expire. As part of the arrangement, Tehran has agreed to temporarily reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The White House said Israel has also agreed to the ceasefire. The last-minute breakthrough followed Trump’s claim that he had spoken with Pakistan’s leadership, which had called for a pause in hostilities.
Iran described the ceasefire as a success and said it would begin talks with Washington on Friday in Pakistan as part of efforts to end the ongoing conflict.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who played a mediating role, said Islamabad would host delegations from both countries for negotiations aimed at reaching a “conclusive agreement.”