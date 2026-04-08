Nation

India issues fresh advisory, urges nationals to leave Iran 'expeditiously' despite ceasefire announcement

Embassy in Tehran cites evolving ground situation, asks citizens to coordinate exit and avoid approaching international borders without prior consultation
Pro-government demonstrators chant slogans as they hold Iranian flags and a poster of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei in a gathering after announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the war with the United States and Israel, at the Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, Square, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
Pro-government demonstrators chant slogans as they hold Iranian flags and a poster of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei in a gathering after announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the war with the United States and Israel, at the Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, Square, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. Associated Press
TNIE online desk
Updated on
2 min read

Even as a ceasefire has been announced in the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, the Indian Embassy in Tehran on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory urging all Indian nationals still in the country to leave at the earliest, citing the evolving situation on the ground.

In its advisory, the Embassy said Indian citizens must coordinate with officials and follow suggested exit routes while leaving Iran.

“In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy,” it said.

The advisory also reiterated that no attempt should be made to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.

“It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy,” the statement added.

To assist Indian nationals, the Embassy has also issued emergency helpline numbers and an email ID for coordination. Mobile numbers provided include +989128109115, +989128109102, +989128109109, and +989932179359. Queries can also be sent to cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.

Pro-government demonstrators chant slogans as they hold Iranian flags and a poster of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei in a gathering after announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the war with the United States and Israel, at the Enqelab-e-Eslami, or Islamic Revolution, Square, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
How Trump went from threatening Iran's annihilation to agreeing to a two-week ceasefire with Tehran

The United States and Iran on Wednesday agreed to a two-week ceasefire, coming in less than an hour before the deadline set by US President Donald Trump for military action against Iran was due to expire. As part of the arrangement, Tehran has agreed to temporarily reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The White House said Israel has also agreed to the ceasefire. The last-minute breakthrough followed Trump’s claim that he had spoken with Pakistan’s leadership, which had called for a pause in hostilities.

Iran described the ceasefire as a success and said it would begin talks with Washington on Friday in Pakistan as part of efforts to end the ongoing conflict.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who played a mediating role, said Islamabad would host delegations from both countries for negotiations aimed at reaching a “conclusive agreement.”

Indians in Iran
US-Iran ceasefire

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com