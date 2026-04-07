India advises nationals in Iran to stay indoors for next 48 hours

NEW DELHI: The Indian Embassy in Iran issued a safety advisory urging its nationals to stay indoors and avoid military sites or upper floors of multi-storey buildings for the next 48 hours amid escalating US-Israel attacks.

“In continuation of previous advisories, Indian nationals who are still in Iran must stay where they are for the next 48 hours, avoiding all electric, military installations and upper floors of multi-storey buildings, remaining indoors, and coordinating any highway movement strictly with the Embassy,” the advisory said.

It also urged hotel residents to maintain contact with embassy teams.

The External Affairs Ministry (MEA) reiterated the warning, and said, "In view of the rapidly evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran are advised to stay put where they are, shelter in place and avoid further movements.”

Any movement toward border crossings must be coordinated with the embassy. Emergency helplines have been provided: +98 912 810 9115, +98 912 810 9102, +98 912 810 9109, +98 993 217 9359.

The advisory comes after US President Donald Trump warned on Truth Social: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” adding, “Now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen..!”

Meanwhile, the US struck Kharg Island, a critical hub for 90 per cent of Iran’s crude exports. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) warned the attack could deprive American allies of regional oil and gas for years.