US strikes Iran's Kharg Island oil hub again ahead of Trump's ultimatum

TEHRAN: The U.S. again struck the Iranian oil hub of Kharg Island, according to a White House official who was not authorised to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. hit military targets on the island, the official said Tuesday. The strikes came hours ahead of a deadline President Donald Trump set for Iran to capitulate to his demands or face a major attack. He said Tuesday morning that "'whole civilisation will die tonight" if Iran did not make a deal.

Trump has threatened to deploy ground troops to seize critical oil infrastructure on the island, but experts warn such an operation would cost the lives of many U.S. military members and would not be a decisive move to ending the war.

The U.S. had earlier in the war struck several targets on the island, including air defenses, a radar site, an airport and a hovercraft base, according to satellite analysis by the Institute for the Study of War and American Enterprise Institute's Critical Threats Project.

Earlier, the semiofficial Mehr news agency put out a report saying there had been several explosions on Kharg Island, without elaborating.

Earlier Tuesday, airstrikes hit two bridges and a train station in Iran, and Iranian officials urged young people to form human chains to protect power plants, as U.S. President Donald Trump warned that a "whole civilization will die tonight" if Tehran does not meet his latest deadline for the Islamic Republic to agree to a deal that includes reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has extended previous deadlines but suggested the one set for 8 p.m. in Washington was final, and the rhetoric on both sides reached a fever pitch, leaving Iranians on edge. Trump threatened to destroy all of Iran's power plants and bridges if Tehran does not allow traffic to fully resume in the strait, through which a fifth of the world's oil transits in peacetime. Iran's president said 14 million people, including himself, have volunteered to fight.