14 million Iranians, including himself, have volunteered to sacrifice their lives in war: Iran's president

DUBAI: Facing a looming US deadline, Iran's president said Tuesday that 14 million Iranians, including himself, have volunteered to sacrifice their lives in the war.

President Masoud Pezeshkian made the comment on X just ahead of US President Donald Trump's deadline to bomb power stations and bridges in Iran if it doesn't loosen its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.

The figure is double other figures mentioned by state media in the past about volunteers the government had been soliciting by text messages and media as the war went on.

Iran is home to 90 million people.

Many remain angry at the government over its bloody crackdown on nationwide demonstrations and the 14 million figure likely is aimed at trying to dissuade the promised American bombing campaign.

"More than 14 million Iranian people have declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives in the (self-sacrificing) campaign," Pezeshkian wrote.

"I too have been, am, and will remain ready to give my life for Iran."