Trump yet to sign off on proposed Iran ceasefire deal, says White House

The White House on Monday said a proposal for a 45-day ceasefire with Iran is being considered, but US President Donald Trump has not approved it and military operations are continuing.

According to US media reports, mediators have put forward a plan for a 45-day ceasefire in the Middle East conflict, which has now been received by Washington.

"This is one of many ideas, and POTUS (Trump) has not signed off on it. Operation Epic Fury continues," a White House official said, according to a report by AFP.

The official further said that Trump will speak more on the conflict at a press conference scheduled for 1:00 pm (1700 GMT).

The development comes after Trump on Monday appeared to extend a deadline for the Islamic Republic to release its chokehold on the strategic waterway Strait of Hormuz.

Iran had rejected Trump's threats and warned of "more devastating" retaliation if its civilian infrastructure is targeted.

"If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread," a spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement posted by state broadcaster IRIB on Telegram.

The warning came after Trump’s social media post on Sunday, threatened to strike Iran if Tehran failed to meet his April 6 deadline to either reach a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz.