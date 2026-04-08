Kashmiri Shia Muslims celebrate US-Iran ceasefire

SRINAGAR: Shia Muslims in Kashmir took to the streets to celebrate the 15-day long ceasefire between US and Iran, calling it a “win” for Iran.

In Shia-dominated localities across the Valley, people burst crackers and distributed sweets to mark the ceasefire. Many were seen carrying large portraits of Iran’s late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US and Israeli attack.

The 15-day ceasefire was brokered by Pakistan and came into effect from Wednesday.

Shia Muslims termed the truce as the victory of Iran.

“It is a win of Iran and it showed the Muslim world that they should believe in the Almighty instead of the US,” said Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din of Saida Kadal area of downtown Srinagar.

“The truce is a triumph of resilience. This was not the fight of Iran. It was the fight between justice and injustice and ultimately justice prevailed and won,” he said amidst anti-Israeli and anti-US chants by the locals.

Shia Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir had donated generously, in both cash and kind, to show their support for Iran after the start of the West Asia war.