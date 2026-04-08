Pawan Khera says Assam CM using police 'to intimidate' him instead of replying to charges on wife

Congress leader Pawan Khera accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of intimidating him rather than not addressing the opposition party’s questions on multiple passports and foreign investments linked to his wife.

In a recorded video from an undisclosed location, Khera said, "Our party had only asked you some questions. Why do you want to silence us? We have asked questions; give us the replies."

He added, "Instead of replying, you are hurling abuses at everyone, you have put the police behind me. I am not afraid of them. But I am avoiding them as I have more questions to ask."

Khera reiterated questions regarding a purported company registered in the US state of Wyoming in the name of Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, claiming that the official company website lists a London address as primary and two other addresses in Dubai and Dhaka.