‘Fabricated, politically motivated lies’: Assam CM Himanta threatens to sue Pawan Khera over passport allegations

GUWAHATI: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday stoked controversy by alleging that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, possesses passports of three countries, including two Islamic nations, and owns luxury properties in Dubai, with investments worth several lakh crore rupees in the United States.

Sarma dismissed the claims outright and threatened to sue Khera.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Khera said his allegations were based on documents received from reliable sources abroad.

He claimed that such a major revelation against a sitting Chief Minister and his family had never occurred in the political history of independent India.

According to a Congress statement, Khera alleged that one of the three passports is a “Golden Card” issued in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on March 14, 2022, which is valid until March 13, 2027.

“The second is a passport from Antigua and Barbuda, issued on August 26, 2021, valid until August 25, 2031. The third is a passport from Egypt, issued on February 13, 2022, valid until February 12, 2029,” the statement further stated.