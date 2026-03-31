Gaurav Gogoi should divulge details of property in Pakistan, London: Assam CM Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday challenged state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi to divulge details of his property in Pakistan and the UK.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the BJP's manifesto release programme here, Sarma asked the Jorhat Lok Sabha MP to give the list of his properties outside the country to the Election Commission.

"Gogoi has not given the details of his wife's income from Pakistan, nor has he mentioned her bank account in the neighbouring country," he said.

The chief minister asserted that he is making a clear allegation against Gogoi that he has properties both in Pakistan as well as in London while Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi has alleged that he even has property in America.

"This is not my allegation but I want him to give details of his transactions in Pakistan in his affidavit to the Election Commission," he said.

Sarma said that he was making these allegations, "with responsibility and from the chief minister's office that Gogoi has properties in his wife's name in both Pakistan and London which he has not shown in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission".