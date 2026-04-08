Uttarakhand prepares for digital census; live-in couples to be recognised as families

DEHRADUN: In a move that marks a departure from traditional demographic categorisation, Uttarakhand has officially decided to classify couples in live-in relationships as a single family unit in the upcoming census.
This decision, which aligns with provisions set forth under the state’s Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aims to offer a formal and dignified administrative status to modern household structures. As the state prepares for the first phase of the decennial exercise—focusing on house listing and housing enumeration—authorities have confirmed that these couples will be treated on par with married households during data collection.
Government sources indicate that approximately 76 couples currently in live-in relationships are expected to utilise this provision to formally register their status.
The census exercise is set to commence this Friday with the "self-enumeration" of the state’s Governor, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Gurmit Singh. This launch heralds a technological milestone for India, marking the country's first fully digital census.
The initiative introduces a secure, web-based self-enumeration facility, which will be accessible in 16 regional languages, aiming to streamline data collection and reduce the logistical burden on field personnel.
Iva Ashish Srivastava, Director of the Directorate of Census Operations in Uttarakhand under the Ministry of Home Affairs, underscored the transformative nature of this exercise. "For the first time, the public has been given the option of self-enumeration," she stated.
"This initiative is entirely citizen-centric, and we are working to ensure maximum awareness so that residents feel encouraged to participate independently," she added.
The web-based portal, which goes live on Friday, is designed to enhance accuracy and efficiency. To support this massive administrative undertaking, the state government has been conducting rigorous preparation since February.
The training framework for the census personnel has been methodical, starting with charge officers, master trainers, and field trainers. According to the Director, the training for enumerators and supervisors began on April 6 and is scheduled to conclude by April 22.
"Across the state, we are conducting 650 batches of training for approximately 30,000 personnel," Iva Ashish Srivastava added. "We are closely monitoring attendance and have ensured comprehensive logistical support to prevent any operational difficulties."
The formal house listing and housing enumeration phase is slated to begin on April 25.