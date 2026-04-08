Uttarakhand prepares for digital census; live-in couples to be recognised as families

DEHRADUN: In a move that marks a departure from traditional demographic categorisation, Uttarakhand has officially decided to classify couples in live-in relationships as a single family unit in the upcoming census.

This decision, which aligns with provisions set forth under the state’s Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aims to offer a formal and dignified administrative status to modern household structures. As the state prepares for the first phase of the decennial exercise—focusing on house listing and housing enumeration—authorities have confirmed that these couples will be treated on par with married households during data collection.

Government sources indicate that approximately 76 couples currently in live-in relationships are expected to utilise this provision to formally register their status.

The census exercise is set to commence this Friday with the "self-enumeration" of the state’s Governor, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Gurmit Singh. This launch heralds a technological milestone for India, marking the country's first fully digital census.

The initiative introduces a secure, web-based self-enumeration facility, which will be accessible in 16 regional languages, aiming to streamline data collection and reduce the logistical burden on field personnel.