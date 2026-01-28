Uttarakhand marks one year of UCC with amendment ordinance

DEHRADUN: Marking the first anniversary of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Uttarakhand has transitioned into a new era of legal transparency.
To commemorate ‘UCC Day,’ the state government has introduced the Uniform Civil Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, further streamlining the landmark legislation.
The new ordinance, promulgated by the Governor under Article 213 of the Constitution, introduces procedural and penal improvements designed to ensure smoother implementation.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office, these amendments focus on administrative efficiency while upholding the core values of women’s empowerment and equal civil rights.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami noted that Uttarakhand has set a precedent for the rest of the country.
"The transparency and simplicity with which the UCC provisions have been executed over the past year have strengthened public trust,” Dhami stated.
The most visible impact of the UCC has been the complete overhaul of the marriage registration system. Previously governed by the Uttarakhand Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act, 2010, the process was entirely offline, requiring couples and witnesses to be physically present at the Sub-Registrar’s office.
"Under the UCC, nearly 100 per cent of marriage registrations are now completed online," CM Dhami said.
"Couples and witnesses can apply from anywhere by uploading records and recording video statements. As a result, 4,74,447 registrations were completed by mid-January, with the total now crossing the five-lakh mark."
The shift to a digital framework has drastically reduced processing times. Under the new system, marriage registration certificates are now issued within an average of just five days.
Enforced on January 27, 2025, the UCC has also simplified legal procedures regarding divorce and live-in relationships. Officials highlight that the digitisation of these processes has made the legal system far more accessible for ordinary citizens, particularly those in remote hilly regions.
As the state observes 'UCC Day,' the government maintains that the Uniform Civil Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 ,will address initial implementation hurdles, ensuring that the legal framework remains robust and citizen-centric.