Uttarakhand marks one year of UCC with amendment ordinance

DEHRADUN: Marking the first anniversary of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Uttarakhand has transitioned into a new era of legal transparency.

To commemorate ‘UCC Day,’ the state government has introduced the Uniform Civil Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, further streamlining the landmark legislation.

The new ordinance, promulgated by the Governor under Article 213 of the Constitution, introduces procedural and penal improvements designed to ensure smoother implementation.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, these amendments focus on administrative efficiency while upholding the core values of women’s empowerment and equal civil rights.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami noted that Uttarakhand has set a precedent for the rest of the country.

"The transparency and simplicity with which the UCC provisions have been executed over the past year have strengthened public trust,” Dhami stated.

The most visible impact of the UCC has been the complete overhaul of the marriage registration system. Previously governed by the Uttarakhand Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act, 2010, the process was entirely offline, requiring couples and witnesses to be physically present at the Sub-Registrar’s office.

"Under the UCC, nearly 100 per cent of marriage registrations are now completed online," CM Dhami said.