Haryana suspends two IAS officers as probe into Rs 590 crore bank scam intensifies

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has suspended two IAS officers in connection with the alleged Rs 590 crore IDFC First and AU Small Finance Bank scam, marking the first action taken against senior government officials as the investigation intensifies.

Sources said suspension orders were issued for Ram Kumar Singh, a 2012-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, who was posted as Additional CEO of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority and in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, for his alleged role in the scam.

Pardeep Kumar, a 2011-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, who was posted as Director of State Transport and Special Secretary to the Transport Department, was also suspended for his alleged role in the scam.

The orders were issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi. During the suspension period, the headquarters of both officers will be at the office of the Chief Secretary to the Government of Haryana (Services-I Branch) in Chandigarh.

Separate orders regarding their suspension were issued by the Chief Secretary, though no reason was cited for the action against the two officers, who were promoted from the state civil service to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Singh was posted as Municipal Commissioner of Panchkula from July 10 last year to January 28 this year, during which the alleged misappropriation of funds took place in the civic body.

Kumar had served as Member Secretary of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board from August 31, 2022, to December 10 last year; the banking transactions of this period of HSPCB are now under scrutiny.