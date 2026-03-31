Haryana govt to recommend CBI probe into Rs-590-crore scam involving IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has decided to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the alleged Rs-590-crore scam case involving two private sector banks.

Sources said that the state government has decided to recommend an inquiry by the central agency due to the magnitude and gravity of the scam, as the apex federal agency can investigate economic offences and financial crimes.

The government has made a reference under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, granting its consent to extend the power and jurisdiction of the CBI to Haryana for the investigation of the case to the Department of Personnel and Training of the Central Government.

Sources said that funds deposited by various agencies of the Haryana government in IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank were allegedly misappropriated or embezzled by erstwhile and serving employees of the banks. Several state government officials, private individuals, and former and serving bank employees were arrested and are being investigated in the case.

Sources added that the scam involved funds from eight government departments across 12 accounts in Haryana.

Of the 12 accounts, ten were in IDFC First Bank, and two were in AU Small Finance Bank. The funds deposited by various Haryana government agencies, meant to be placed in fixed deposits, were found to have been allegedly diverted by bank officials in collusion with government employees and private individuals for personal financial gain. The funds have since been returned to the state government.