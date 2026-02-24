Rs 559 crore in IDFC First Bank case recovered within 24 hours: Haryana CM Saini informs Assembly

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday informed the state Assembly that nearly Rs 556 crore of the Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank case has been recovered within 24 hours.

Saini said, Rs 556 crore including nearly Rs 22 crore in interest, came back within 24 hours.

"I want to clarify before the house that the money concerning Haryana government departments, (the) entire amount has been deposited back into our accounts. The recovery has been made within 24 hours," he said.

He said the bank had informed the government that the incident primarily involved a particular branch of the bank in Chandigarh, involving four to five bank employees of middle and lower rung who colluded in the whole thing.

"The government will ensure that anybody who is involved--be it a bank employee, private individual or even a government employee--will not be spared," said Saini.

Yesterday, Saini said that the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the state government would conduct an in-depth probe into the fraud.

Taking a dig at Congress, Saini said during the party's time, scams used to be hushed up and no one used to be held accountable, whereas the BJP government is working with zero tolerance towards corruption.