ED carries out raids at 19 places over Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank fraud in Chandigarh

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at 19 places in connection with an alleged Rs 590 crore fraud involving Haryana government funds deposited in IDFC First Bank in Chandigarh, the agency said.

The funds were deposited by various agencies of the Haryana government in IDFC First Bank. These funds, instead of being deposited in FDs, were allegedly diverted by the accused.

“Based on the investigation carried out in this case, searches are being conducted in the various business entities which have given accommodation entries to the main accused persons, ex bank officials, certain beneficiaries of the scam and real estate agents where the proceeds of crime have been dissipated,” the agency said.

The federal agency said it found that huge funds have been transferred to various shell companies and minor jewellery entities. The funds were finally siphoned off under the guise of gold purchase and investment into the real estate sector. A significant amount of cash withdrawals has also been noticed in the money trial.