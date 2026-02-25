Haryana cops nab four accused in IDFC First Bank fraud, lender says all dues paid back to govt

MUMBAI: The scam-hit IDFC First Bank said that it has repaid 100% of the principal and interest to the affected Haryana government departments, releasing a total of Rs 583 crore.

The statement comes a day after Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini informed the assembly that the bank had credited back Rs 556 crore of the total loss of Rs 590 crore lost through an internal fraud which came out last Sunday. The bank didn’t clarify about the mismatch of Rs 7 crore.

The day also saw the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arresting four of the accused.

The four were identified as Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar, Swati Singla and Abhishek Singla, according to the ACB. While the first two are former employees of the affected branch, the last two are state government employees. The fraud took place at a branch in Chandigarh.

Addressing the media in Panchkula, ACB Director General AS Chawla said the fraud involved siphoning off nearly Rs 300 crore into a private firm’s account, with most of the funds belonging to government departments.

While Rishi headed the bank’s Sector 32 branch until about six months ago, Abhay was a relationship manager and resigned last August.