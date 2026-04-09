India, US review West Asia crisis, defence and tech ties during Foreign Secretary’s Washington visit

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met senior US officials in Washington during a three-day visit, discussing developments in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific, while reviewing defence and trade ties and exploring ways to deepen cooperation.

Misri held talks with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby at the Pentagon, following their recent meeting in New Delhi on the sidelines of the India-US Defence Policy Group meeting. Colby had visited India last month for discussions on advancing the bilateral defence partnership.

The foreign secretary's visit comes as India and the United States seek to stabilise ties after a period of strain, including trade frictions and differences over regional security issues.

"Sustaining the momentum of India-US defence exchanges, Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri had another wide ranging conversation with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby @USWPColby at the Pentagon, covering the ongoing developments in the Indo-Pacific region and West Asia," the Indian Embassy in the US said in a post on X.

He also met Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Mike Duffey, with talks focusing on strengthening defence industrial, technology and supply chain linkages in line with the framework for the bilateral Major Defence Partnership signed last year.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri had a fruitful interaction with the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Mike Duffey @USDASDuffey at the Pentagon," the embassy said in another post on X.

Misri also met Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler and William Kimmitt at the Department of Commerce to expand cooperation in commercial and critical technologies and discussed building resilient and trusted supply chains. "Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler @BISgov and William Kimmitt @TradeGov to expand cooperation in commercial and critical technologies – key to transforming the India-US partnership for the 21st century. They also discussed building resilient and trusted supply chains," the embassy said.

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who is also on an official visit to the United States, visited Peterson Space Force Base and interacted with General Gregory M Guillot, Commander, US NORTHCOM.

The two sides exchanged views on operational issues and the growing partnership, the Indian Air Force said.