President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to CAPF Bill

NEW DELHI: The central government on Thursday notified the Central Armed Police Forces (General) Administration Act after the law passed by the Parliament was given assent by President Droupadi Murmu.
The newly enacted law seeks to establish a comprehensive and uniform system governing the recruitment and service conditions of Group A General Duty officers and other personnel across various CAPFs including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
The CAPFs play a critical role in national security and border management
The Act provides an overarching legal structure to regulate recruitment processes, promotions, deputations and service conditions of officers in a consolidated form instead of earlier fragmented rules for each of the forces.
The need for the law arose from the distinct nature of CAPFs compared to other government organisations, as well as the necessity to harmonise administrative rules with judicial directives and federal considerations.
A major feature of the Act is the empowerment of the Central Government to frame rules governing recruitment and service conditions, overriding any conflicting laws, court judgments, or prior administrative orders. The Act also mandates IPS Quotas and lays down rules for high-level deputation from the Indian Police Service (IPS): 50% of Inspector General (IG) posts will be filled through deputation; at least 67% of Additional Director General (ADG) posts will be filled through deputation; all posts of Special Director General (SDG) and Director General (DG) will be filled exclusively through deputation. These provisions reinforce the continued role of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in leadership positions within CAPFs.
The Act also ensures that financial benefits already granted to officers will continue until new provisions are notified. Additionally, it gives an overriding effect to its provisions over any inconsistent laws, ensuring uniformity in administration.
The Central Government has also been granted powers to amend schedules, make rules and remove operational difficulties for effective implementation of the Act.
The legislation underscores the importance of coordination between the Centre and States, highlighting the critical role played by CAPFs in maintaining internal security and supporting state authorities in maintaining law & order.