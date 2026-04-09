President Droupadi Murmu gives assent to CAPF Bill

NEW DELHI: The central government on Thursday notified the Central Armed Police Forces (General) Administration Act after the law passed by the Parliament was given assent by President Droupadi Murmu.

The newly enacted law seeks to establish a comprehensive and uniform system governing the recruitment and service conditions of Group A General Duty officers and other personnel across various CAPFs including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The CAPFs play a critical role in national security and border management

The Act provides an overarching legal structure to regulate recruitment processes, promotions, deputations and service conditions of officers in a consolidated form instead of earlier fragmented rules for each of the forces.

The need for the law arose from the distinct nature of CAPFs compared to other government organisations, as well as the necessity to harmonise administrative rules with judicial directives and federal considerations.