SC says temple access must be open to all; warns exclusion may divide society, impact Hinduism

The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that everyone must have access to temples and ‘maths’, cautioning that excluding any denomination could negatively impact Hinduism and lead to social division.

The remarks were made by a nine-judge Constitution bench while hearing petitions on discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, and examining the scope of religious freedom across faiths.

The bench comprises Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan, and Joymalya Bagchi.

Senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, appearing for organisations such as the Nair Service Society, Ayyappa Seva Samajam, and Kshetra Samrakshana Samiti, argued that denominational temples have the right to permit worship or restrict it to members of a specific denomination.

At this point, Justice Nagarathna said, "There is one apprehension. If you say the right of entry, in the context of Venkataramana Devaru, where they said anybody other than Gowda Saraswat Brahmin is excluded, it will affect Hinduism negatively."

She added, "Everybody must have access to every temple and math. Keep aside the controversy in the Sabarimala judgment. But if you say it is a practice and it is a matter of religion, then I will exclude others and only my section, my denomination, will attend the temple and nobody else. That is not good for Hinduism. Let the religion not be adversely affected. It will be counter productive for the denomination."

Concurring, Justice Kumar said such exclusion will divide the society.

Vaidyanathan submitted that if temples serve only their denomination, they cannot seek funds either from the state or private donors or from the public because they are not dependent on them.

If a law is to be made, it has to pass the test of public order, morality or health, he asserted.