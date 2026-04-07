'Falls within the domain of religious faith', says Centre as SC begins hearing on women’s entry into Sabarimala

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court’s nine-judge Constitution Bench on Tuesday began hearing a batch of review petitions related to the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple.

The Court will examine the scope of Articles 25 and 26, the essential religious practices doctrine, and the extent of judicial review in matters of faith.

The nine-judge Constitution Bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, along with Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan, and Joymalya Bagchi, is hearing the batch of review petitions in the Sabarimala matter.

Ahead of the crucial hearing on Tuesday, the Centre filed written submissions requesting the top court to uphold the restriction on the entry of women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple.

“The issue falls squarely within the domain of religious faith and denominational autonomy, and lies beyond the scope of judicial review,” it told the Court. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is appearing for the Centre.

In its previous hearing, the apex court had, on February 16, stated that the review petitioners would be heard from April 7 to 9, 2026.

“The nine-judge bench shall begin hearing the review case on April 7, 2026, at 10:30 am. The review petitioners shall be heard from April 7 to 9, 2026. The parties opposing the review will be heard from April 16 to 17, 2026. Rejoinder submissions will be heard on April 21. The parties must adhere to the schedule,” a three-judge bench led by CJI Kant had said.

The review petitions, which are pending before the Court, challenge the 2018 verdict that held the traditional ban on women aged 10–50 entering the Sabarimala temple to be unconstitutional.