BJP chief Nabin holds strategy meet on women’s quota law amendments

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Friday held a meeting with party state unit presidents and key office bearers to discuss a public outreach strategy on the proposed amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act.

The meeting comes ahead of the extended three-day Parliament session from April 16 to 18, during which the proposed amendments are expected to be taken up for consideration and passage.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Narendra Modi, is learnt to have cleared the draft bill for amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, also known as the Women’s Reservation Act.

The provision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was brought by amending the Constitution in 2023, but it would have come into effect after the completion of the delimitation exercise on the basis of the 2027 Census. Therefore, it was expected to come into force only in 2034 if the present law remains as it is.

According to the broad contours available, with the proposed amendments, the number of Lok Sabha seats would be increased from the present 543 to 816, with 273 seats reserved for women. The reservation will also be done on a "vertical basis" with seats allocated for SCs and STs.