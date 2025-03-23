Women’s quota Bill too faces census conundrum

CHENNAI: The ongoing debate over the potential impact of delimitation, if carried out based on current population, has also led to discussions regarding its possible ramifications on the implementation of the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, which reserves 33% of seats in the Parliament and state legislatures for women. The union government, which passed the Act, had said that it would come into force only after the completion of the next census and the delimitation exercise.

When asked why this aspect has not been part of the discourse on delimitation led by the DMK, the party and its allies reiterated the stance they espoused last year — that the two need not be linked. They said that women’s reservation can be implemented immediately and all parties will rise up to the occasion to field the required number of women in the elections.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi N V N Somu, who was present at the meeting convened by the DMK in Chennai regarding delimitation on Saturday, told TNIE, “India’s population today stands at approximately 142 crore, with nearly 49% being women. In this context, why delay the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill? It can be enforced based on the present population and seat structure.”

DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson echoed a similar sentiment, pointing out that the Bill mandates a 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies based only on the total number of seats. “Therefore, there is no reason to delay implementation,” he asserted.

Two-time MLA and senior CPM leader K Balabharathi said there was no need to discuss both the topics together since they are different issues and clubbing them could lead to the dilution of one over the other. “Taking up both simultaneously may lead to confusion and may delay consensus among parties,” she said.

(With inputs from T Muruganandham @ Chennai)