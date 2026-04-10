Congress slams PM Modi’s U-turn on women’s quota, seeks apology

The Congress on Friday alleged that the Modi government’s “U-turn” on the implementation of the women’s reservation law is aimed at covering up its “monumental failures” in governance and “severe setbacks” in foreign policy.
The opposition party said the Prime Minister owes an “apology” to the women of India, claiming that he did not accept the Congress’ demand to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, from the 2024 elections itself.
“Actually he owes an apology to the women of India. When the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 was passed by Parliament in 2023 unanimously, the Indian National Congress had demanded its implementation from 2024 itself,” Jairam Ramesh said on X.
He said the proposal was not accepted by the Prime Minister, who made its implementation dependent on the delimitation and census exercises.
“But this was not acceptable to the PM who made the reservation dependent on the delimitation and census exercises that he had failed to conduct and then dithered on for many years,” he said.
Ramesh further alleged that the government has now altered its position amid political pressure.
“Claiming that 30 months later, facing defeat in the assembly elections, in spite of the Election Commission functioning as a subordinate office of the Union Home Ministry, the PM has changed his mind,” he said.
He added that the government is now attempting to shift its stand on census and delimitation.
“He wants us to forget the Census and forget the census-based delimitation on the grounds that it will take too long. This is despite the fact that his Census Registrar has clarified that the results will be out by 2027. It's a narrative that is based on lies and equivocation, all undertaken with the hope that the women of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will flock to the BJP,” Ramesh said.
He also said, “After all, the BJP has no worthwhile narrative on any other issue in these states.”
“This a U turn by the Modi Government, one that exposes its unwillingness to engage with the opposition and its total lack of planning,” he added.
Ramesh said the Prime Minister is already claiming credit for the move.
“There is simply no limit to his hypocrisy and deception. All this is to cover up his monumental failures in governance and severe setbacks to foreign policy,” he alleged.
His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the proposed amendments to the Women Reservation Act reflect the aspirations of women across India and urged MPs to support the move.
In an article on his website narendramodi.in, the Prime Minister said the initiative reflects India’s civilisational ethos that society progresses when women progress.
He said it is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and subsequent Assembly polls be conducted with women’s reservation in place.
Modi said Parliament will take up the issue during a special sitting from April 16 to 18 to discuss and pass the bill for implementing the Women Reservation Act.
The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, passed in 2023, provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. However, its implementation is linked to the delimitation exercise based on the 2027 Census.
The number of Lok Sabha seats is proposed to be increased from 543 to 816, with 273 seats reserved for women, along with reservation for SCs and STs on a proportional basis.
(With inputs from PTI)