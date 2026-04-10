Congress slams PM Modi’s U-turn on women’s quota, seeks apology

The Congress on Friday alleged that the Modi government’s “U-turn” on the implementation of the women’s reservation law is aimed at covering up its “monumental failures” in governance and “severe setbacks” in foreign policy.

The opposition party said the Prime Minister owes an “apology” to the women of India, claiming that he did not accept the Congress’ demand to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, from the 2024 elections itself.

“Actually he owes an apology to the women of India. When the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 was passed by Parliament in 2023 unanimously, the Indian National Congress had demanded its implementation from 2024 itself,” Jairam Ramesh said on X.

He said the proposal was not accepted by the Prime Minister, who made its implementation dependent on the delimitation and census exercises.

“But this was not acceptable to the PM who made the reservation dependent on the delimitation and census exercises that he had failed to conduct and then dithered on for many years,” he said.