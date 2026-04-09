PM Modi urges MPs to back Women Reservation Act, calls for cross-party unity to empower ‘nari shakti’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that proposed amendments to the Women Reservation Act are not merely a legislative exercise but a reflection of the aspirations of crores of women across India, and urged all MPs to come together to support the move.

In a signed article posted, the prime minister said the move affirms a principle that has long guided India’s civilisational ethos — that society progresses when women progress.

He said it is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and state assembly polls in the coming times be conducted with women’s reservation in place.

Modi said the nation stands at the threshold of a historic moment, offering an opportunity to deepen the foundations of democracy and reaffirm a collective commitment to equality and inclusion.

He added that Parliament will convene on April 16 to discuss and pass a Bill to advance women’s reservation. "To describe this merely as a legislative exercise would be an understatement. It is a reflection of the aspirations of crores of women across India," he said.

Notably, the Budget Session of Parliament has been extended, with a special three-day sitting scheduled from April 16 to 18 to amend the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, or Women Reservation Act, for implementation from the 2029 general elections. The move would increase Lok Sabha seats to 816, with 273 reserved for women.

The provision for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was enacted through a constitutional amendment in 2023, but is to take effect only after a delimitation exercise based on the 2027 Census. As a result, it is expected to be implemented only by 2034 if the current framework remains unchanged.

Under the proposed changes, Lok Sabha strength would rise from 543 to 816, with reservations applied on a vertical basis, including for SC and ST seats. Constituency delimitation would be based on the 2011 Census rather than the proposed 2027 Census. A similar exercise is envisaged for state assemblies, with seats reserved on a pro-rata basis.