Congress Working Committee to meet today; women’s quota, delimitation on agenda

The Congress will hold a meeting of its Working Committee on Friday to deliberate on key issues including the government’s proposed amendments to the women’s reservation bill, the delimitation exercise, and the ongoing West Asia conflict, sources said.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 pm at the party’s Indira Bhawan headquarters in New Delhi.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will discuss the Centre’s move to amend the Women’s Reservation Act ahead of its planned implementation before the 2029 parliamentary elections, as well as proposals to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, of which 273 would be reserved for women. The Union Cabinet is learnt to have cleared draft bills in this regard on Wednesday.

PTI reported, citing sources, that the Congress Working Committee meeting will be held at 3 pm at the party’s Indira Bhawan headquarters here.