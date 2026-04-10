India expresses 'deep concern' over civilian casualties in Lebanon

India on Friday expressed “deep concern” over reports of rising civilian casualties in Lebanon.

The statement from New Delhi came as Israeli strikes on Lebanon intensified, raising fresh doubts about the stability of the already fragile US-Iran ceasefire.

Tehran has insisted that Lebanon is included in the agreement, a claim rejected by both the United States and Israel.

At least 300 people were killed in Israeli air strikes on Lebanon on Wednesday, according to Lebanese authorities.

"We are deeply concerned by reports of a large number of civilian casualties in Lebanon," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

"As a troop contributing country to the UNIFIL (UN Interim Force in Lebanon) that is invested in Lebanon's peace and security, the direction of events is very disturbing," he said.

"India has always emphasised the protection of civilians as the foremost priority. Observing international law, and respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is essential," he added.