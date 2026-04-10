Justice Yashwant Varma resigns amid impeachment proceedings over cash controversy

Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, who has been facing impeachment proceedings following allegations linked to the discovery of burnt currency notes at his residence, has tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, sources said on Friday.

In his resignation letter dated April 9, Justice Varma said he was stepping down from office “with immediate effect” and expressed “deep anguish” over his decision, while choosing not to elaborate on the reasons behind it. He also described it as an honour to have served as a judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. A copy of the resignation was also marked to the Chief Justice of India.

“Your Excellency, while I do not propose to burden your august office with the reasons which have constrained me to submit this missive, it is with deep anguish that I hereby tender my resignation,” the letter stated.

Justice Varma was repatriated from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court after wads of burnt currency notes were allegedly found at his official residence in New Delhi on March 14 last year, triggering a controversy that led to both in-house judicial scrutiny and parliamentary examination of the matter.

His resignation comes while an impeachment-related process was underway, including an inquiry by a parliamentary panel examining allegations linked to the reported cash discovery. The committee had conducted hearings and examined written responses and documents as part of its proceedings.

During the inquiry, Justice Varma denied allegations that any cash belonged to him and also contested claims regarding the recovery of money from his residence, maintaining that he was not present at the time of the incident.

The parliamentary panel is expected to deliberate on its findings after completing its examination of the material on record.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)