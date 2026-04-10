NIA files 12 cases in Malda hostage crisis

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday registered 12 cases to probe a gherao of judicial officers, who were deputed for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) related work in West Bengal’s Malda. The move follows a directive issued by the Supreme Court.

In a late-night statement, the NIA said that it has “re-registered 07 FIRs of PS Mothabari and 05 FIRs of PS Kalichak of District Malda, West Bengal for investigation”, in compliance with the Supreme Court order on April 6, “relating to the safety and security of judicial officers deputed for work relating to SIR in Malda and related law-and-order incidents”.

The apex court on Monday ordered the NIA to take over the cases, observing that bureaucracy’s credibility was affected and politics was being injected.