Qatar reaffirms to strengthen energy ties with India during Hardeep Puri's Doha visit

NEW DELHI: Qatar is looking to continue and strengthen its energy relations and cooperation with India, said Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi on Friday.

The remarks came after Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri arrived in Doha on April 9 for a two-day official visit. During the visit, Puri met Al-Kaabi, who is also Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy.

According to a press note issued by the Petroleum Ministry, the two leaders discussed all aspects of the strategic relationship between the two countries, including high-level engagements, trade, investment, energy cooperation, culture, and people-to-people ties.

“They hoped for an early return of peace and stability in the region and further strengthening of the bilateral relationship between India and Qatar,” the ministry said.

The visit follows the recent ceasefire announcement in West Asia, after which Puri travelled to Qatar to secure energy supplies that were impacted by the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. Qatar remains a key supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India, accounting for around 45% of the country’s LNG imports.