'Will let my work do the talking': Raghav Chadha amid rift with AAP

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday shared on Instagram a video titled “Voice Raised Price Paid”, a compilation of clips showing him raising various issues in Parliament, amid his ongoing rift with the party.

“With due respect, to those who are questioning my parliamentary performance, I will let my work do the talking,” he said in the post.

The AAP on April 2 removed Chadha as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha and accused him of avoiding raising his voice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre in Parliament, alleging that he had instead engaged in “soft PR”.

Chadha has dismissed the allegations as “lies” and said that he went to Parliament to raise people’s issues and not to create ruckus.

Since his removal as the party’s deputy leader in the Upper House, Chadha has shared several videos and posts on social media, signalling that he will not accept his demotion without protest.

(With inputs from PTI)