CJI Surya Kant says greatest challenge facing India's legal system is lack of accessibility

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday called for urgent steps to bridge the gap between legal rights and their practical availability to all citizens, stressing that even as India possesses a robust framework of laws, it is often inaccessible to a large population.

The CJI stated that the greatest challenge facing the country's legal system is the lack of accessibility for the needy due to issues of distance, delay, and implementation gaps.

"The mere existence of justice is not sufficient. Rather, it must reach the doorstep of every last citizen in a timely manner. The strength of a republic should be measured not by its declared rights, but by the rights that are actually realised," the CJI said at a two-day North Zone Regional Conference on legal rights in Dehradun.

The CJI also highlighted the unique challenges faced by hilly states like Uttarakhand, noting that rugged geographical terrain and limited connectivity infrastructure hinder access to justice.

In such regions, it is imperative to make the judicial system more accessible and responsive, tailored to suit local conditions, he said.

The conference, titled 'Justice Beyond Barriers: Rights, Rehabilitation, and Reform for the Most Vulnerable,' was organised jointly by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the Uttarakhand High Court, and the Uttarakhand State Legal Services Authority.