Dissent in Congress over Rahul Gandhi amid poll setbacks, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alleging that discontent was growing within the Congress over his inability to secure electoral victories for the party.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Nagpur, Fadnavis said Gandhi was focused on safeguarding his leadership in the face of repeated electoral defeats.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the RSS-BJP, accusing them of attempting to undermine the Constitution.

"Without the Constitution, what we call India would not have been there. Today, the people who are of the mindset of RSS-BJP want to finish off the Constitution. Whatever they say, their main objective is to erase the Constitution because they don't want everyone in India to be considered an equal," he said.

Responding to the remarks, Fadnavis said, "An atmosphere is building up in the Congress to remove Rahul Gandhi, as he is unable to ensure election victories for the party."

He further alleged that Gandhi’s statements were aimed at diverting attention from internal discord within the Congress.

(With inputs from PTI)