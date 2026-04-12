'Empress of melodies': Maharashtra political leaders pay tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle

Maharashtra politicians, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, paid tributes to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, following multiple organ failure. She was 92.
Fadnavis called the demise of the iconic singer the "end of an era" in Indian music.
Recalling a recent interaction with Bhosle, Fadnavis said, "We were together at a World Radio Day programme where she insisted that I sing 'Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar' and remarked with a smile, 'See, I made the Chief Minister sing'. It is hard to believe that we will no longer have her presence among us."
Governor Varma, in his condolence message, said Bhosle was one of the most accomplished and versatile playback singers India has seen.
Her melodious voice, her ability to sing different genres of music and her vast and varied contribution to Indian music have left an indelible mark on generations of music lovers in India and across the world, he noted.
In a career spanning almost eight decades, she enriched the cultural fabric of India with numerous unforgettable songs across different languages and genres.
Her artistry, passion and eloquence will continue to inspire musicians and music lovers alike, the governor said.
The line "Jo bhi hai bus yehi ek pal hai" from her famous song had become the philosophy of her life, he said.
"Ashaji's demise is an irreparable loss to the world of music and more so to the state of Maharashtra," Varma said.
The governor noted that the singer has a close association with his family, having married late RD Burman.
CM Fadnavis said it was deeply saddening to learn about the passing of Asha Bhosle, a Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan awardee, who celebrated her 90th birthday with great enthusiasm just three years ago.
"With her demise, another shining star from the Mangeshkar family has faded after Lata Mangeshkar. The beautiful garden of melodies feels desolate today," he said.
Describing Bhosle's voice as "the soul of music", Fadnavis said that "from the soulful 'Tora Man Darpan Kehlaye' to the energetic 'Khallas', she rendered songs across moods and genres with effortless grace."
"Be it devotional music, bhavgeet, natya sangeet, ghazals, classical, Rabindra Sangeet, folk or pop, she left an indelible mark on every form she touched," he noted.
Bhosle had sung over 12,000 songs in more than 20 Indian and foreign languages, earning accolades, including the Maharashtra Bhushan award and Banga Bibhushan award, Fadnavis said.
"An artist who adapted seamlessly to changing times, she was truly one of a kind. Singers like her are irreplaceable," he said.
"I offer my heartfelt condolences to Asha Tai. We share the grief of her family and millions of admirers across the country," he added.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the divine voice that enchanted generations has fallen silent.
"The sad demise of 'Ganasamrajni' Asha Bhosle has silenced a divine voice that drenched four generations in the bloom of music and took countless hearts on a journey into a magical world," Shinde said in a statement.
"A day never dawned, nor ended, over the past several decades without her voice being heard. Her songs filled innumerable moments with joy and coloured life with happiness. It is difficult to accept that Asha Tai is no longer with us physically, but her voice will remain with us forever, as it is timeless," he said.
Recalling personal interactions, Shinde said, "I had the fortune of meeting Asha Tai on several occasions, and those unforgettable moments will remain etched in my memory forever." Praying for her soul, Shinde added,
"We pray to God for eternal peace to her soul. The entire Shiv Sena family stands with her family members and countless admirers in this moment of grief."
Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar said Asha Bhosle's death has brought an end to a golden era in music, and the "empress of melodies" has passed into history.
Asha Bhosle's voice had exceptional sweetness, diversity and an unmatched expression of emotions, she said.
Through thousands of songs in Hindi, Marathi and several other Indian languages, she ruled the hearts of listeners.
Songs like 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Dum Maro Dum', 'In Aankhon Ki Masti' and 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' continue to live on the lips of music lovers even today.
Her singing reflected a beautiful blend of modernity and tradition, Pawar noted.
"Asha Bhosle's career is a symbol of hard work, consistency and dedication to the art. She mesmerised generations of listeners with her voice. Her demise is a great loss to Indian music," she said.
The veteran singer had been honoured with several national and international awards during her long and successful career.
"Through her achievements, she carved a place of honour in the field of music and earned global recognition for her unique contribution," Pawar said.
"Asha Bhosle's death is an irreparable loss. I pray that her family and countless admirers get the strength to bear this grief. I offer my heartfelt tributes to her," she added.
(With inputs from PTI)