Rijiju writes to Kharge, says delaying women’s quota law will deny justice to millions of women

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday hit back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, saying delaying the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act amounts to denying justice to millions of women.

He urged the opposition to rise above politics and support its rollout in 2029 in the spirit of ‘nari shakti’.

Responding to Kharge’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which the Congress accused the government of rushing the law for political mileage, Rijiju said the issue was not about politics but about fulfilling a promise made to the women of India.

"Promises to India's women cannot become politics of postponement. When it is time to deliver the Women's Reservation Act, hesitation and questions are being raised. I respectfully differ," he said.

"This is not about politics. This is about keeping our promise to the daughters of India. Let us rise above hesitation & move forward, together, for 'Nari Shakti'," Rijiju wrote to Kharge.

In his letter to the prime minister, Kharge said it would be "impossible" to have any useful discussion on the women's quota law without details of delimitation and other aspects, and demanded that an all-party meeting be called on the matter after the current round of state polls gets over on April 29.