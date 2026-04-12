Kharge flags ‘political mileage’ in women’s quota rollout amid polls, seeks all-party meet

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern that the Centre is hastening the implementation of the women’s reservation law for “political mileage” by convening a special sitting of Parliament amid ongoing State elections.

In his letter dated April 11, Kharge responded to the Prime Minister’s communication on the proposed special session from April 16 to discuss the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023.

"I have just received your letter on the special session of Parliament for a discussion on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam from the 16th of April," the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said.

Kharge noted that the legislation had been passed unanimously in September 2023 and recalled that the Congress had then pressed for its immediate implementation. "As you are aware, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 was passed by Parliament unanimously in September 2023. At that time, on behalf of the Indian National Congress, I had demanded that this important law should become effective immediately," he said.

He, however, questioned the delay and the current approach.

"It has been 30 months since then, and now this special sitting has been called without taking us into confidence and your government is seeking our cooperation again without revealing any details on the delimitation going to be done. You will appreciate that without details of the delimitation and other aspects, it would be impossible to have any useful discussion on this historic law," Kharge said.