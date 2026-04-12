SC to hear plea seeking biometric voter identification at polling stations

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea seeking directions to the Election Commission of India to implement finger and iris biometric identification systems at polling stations in impending Assembly elections to curb electoral malpractices.

The plea has been filed by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and lawyer, seeking measures to prevent bribery, undue influence, personation, duplicate voting, ghost voting and other such alleged election malpractices.

A Bench of the apex court, headed by the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, is slated to hear the plea on April 13.

The petitioner said that the injury to citizens was extremely large, as bribery, undue influence, personation, duplicate voting and ghost voting still affect the purity and integrity of the electoral process.

"Therefore, to uphold the constitutional mandate of free and fair elections, the Election Commission of India may consider implementing Finger and Iris Biometric Authentication at polling booths in impending Assembly Elections. This may be implemented on the lines similar to the Aadhaar-Based Identification which has been recognised as a valid proof of identity under Section 23(4) of the RPA, 1950. The ECI has plenary power to implement the Biometric Authentication," the plea of the petitioner, Upadhyay, added.

The adoption of finger-iris biometric verification at polling booths in impending Assembly elections would ensure that only genuine and duly registered electors are permitted to cast their votes, thereby effectively preventing bribery, undue influence, personation, duplicate and ghost voting, the petition said.