Asha Bhosle's last rites to be held in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Noted Bollywood playback singer for decades, Asha Bhosle, passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She suffered a cardiac arrest and respiratory problem on Saturday, following that, she was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital.

Her mortal remains were brought to her residence in Lower Parel from the hospital later in the day.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis paid last respects to Bhosle at her residence and offered floral tributes. Fadnavis called her a unique and popular playback singer. He said this is the second major loss of the Mangeshkar family after Lata Mangeshkar’s demise.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, along with MLAs Sunil Shinde and Prasad Lad, also paid their respects.

Asha was known for her distinct voice and unique singing style and won several awards and honours, including the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Anand, the singer’s son, had told the media earlier in the day that people can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, her residence.

The last rites of the legendary singer will be performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday afternoon with full state honours.